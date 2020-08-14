1/
Thomas Louis Blake
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Louis Blake MT. PLEASANT - Thomas "Tom" Louis Blake, 62, passed away on August the 12th at his home in Mount Pleasant, SC. Tom was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January the 9th 1958, the son of the late Maude and Tom Blake. He was an incredible father, son and brother. Tom was hardworking, loved Jesus, never met a stranger and could cook an incredible steak. Tom was so loved by his family as well as group of friends from high school affectionally known as "the crew" that remained close friends, all these years. He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Blake Beatton (Andrew) of Atlanta, GA, sister Donna Blake Hicks of Columbia, SC, brother Bob Blake (Dana) of Alabaster, AL, step-children, Amanda Jalbert, Michael Shave and WL Shave, grandson, River Beatton. Tom will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service has been planned for Sunday, August 16th from 6:30-8:30 in the backyard home of The Lyons, located at 613 Julep Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. We would love for you to join us to celebrate Toms life. Casual attire, bring a lawn chair and a mask! In lieu of flowers, please make a contribute to Habitat for Humanity or American Diabetes Association. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
06:30 - 08:30 PM
backyard home of The Lyons
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved