Thomas "Pop" M. Mingoia Summerville - Thomas "Pop" M. Mingoia, 98, of Summerville, husband of the late Irene Mingoia, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, Building Fund, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Thomas was born on April 4, 1921, in Bayonne, NJ, son of the late Gaetano and Rosalia Mingoia. He was in the first graduating class of the first Technical high school in the country. He was a retired Tool and Die maker from Evans Rule Company with 40 years of dedicated service. He served in the US Army and was a WWII Veteran. He was a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved fishing, cooking, (especially soups), church and his family. Survivors include: three children: John Mingoia (Terri) of Newark, DE, Rosalie Douan of Summerville, and Jerry Mingoia (Sharon) of Summerville; daughter-in-law: Annette Mingoia of Melbourne, FL; eight grandchildren: Joseph Mingoia (Kate), John Mingoia (Debbie), Bobby Mingoia (Diana), Kathy Fender (Scott), Laura Douan, Lindsey Douan (Mike), Kristen Giet (Preston), and Christopher Renaud (Jenny); 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by one son: Thomas Mingoia; and one brother: John Mingoia.