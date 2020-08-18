1/1
Thomas M. Williams Jr.
Thomas M. Williams, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC - Thomas M. Williams, Jr., Chaplain, Lt. Col., United States Air Force (Ret.), passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born on January 14, 1930, in Charleston, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas M. Williams, Sr., and Mildred Harvey Williams. Tom grew up on James Island near Folly Beach and graduated from the High School of Charleston. In 1951, he graduated from Wofford College and received his Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School in 1954. He was ordained in The United Methodist Church and served the Lynchburg charge before entering the Air Force chaplaincy where he served 20 years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Millie McCue. He is survived by his wife, Polly; son, Curt Williams (Ebru); daughter, Pamela Hoppcok (Todd); and two grandchildren, Connor Williams, and McKendre Hoppock. A graveside service for Mr. Williams will be held 12 o'clock, Monday, August 24th. A livestream of the service will be available and can be accessed by visiting the funeral home website on the day of the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
