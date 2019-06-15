Thomas Mitchell Nimmich Summerville - 1LT Thomas W Nimmich, USAR passed away on 13 June 2019. Eldest son of Dru and Mae Nimmich, Tom was a '66 grad of The Citadel. Tom was the typical Summerville son. He played football for the legendary coach, John McKissick. Local papers referred to him as "McKissick's Gimmick Nimmich." He also loved to build beautiful homes in the lowcountry. Graduating from Summerville High in 1962, Tom reported to The Citadel as a member of the Class of '66. He excelled there, gaining an Army scholarship and Bachelor of Science in Biology. He attained the rank of cadet captain, commanding M Company and was a member of the famed Junior Sword Drill. After graduation Tom taught classes in what was then Spann Jr High until he was called up by the Army. Reporting to the First Air Cav, Tom was shipped over to Viet Nam for a one year tour. He was a platoon leader and earned a Silver Star for his heroic actions there. After returning from Nam is early 1969, Tom spent number of years in various executive positions in various companies. In recent years, as his health began to fail, Tom continued to stay in touch with his beloved Citadel classmates and he re-committed his life to Christ. Tom is survived by his three brothers, his wife, daughter and son. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made in his name to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409, or contact DC "Chip" Nimmich at [email protected] Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary