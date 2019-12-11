|
Thomas O'Neal Smith SUMMERVILLE - Thomas O'Neal Smith died December 9th at Trident Medical Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Summerville. Inurnment will be at the church columbarium. He was born December 19, 1941, in Florence, S.C., a son of Vernon E. Smith and Margaret Taylor Smith. He attended Florence schools. He entered the Air Force after high school, enlisting for four years and serving as a flight engineer. His service included the Congo, the Philippines, Hawaii and Charleston, where he met his future wife, Mary. They married on April 13, 1963. He was a member of St. Luke's Church. Mr. Smith loved to help others and to fix things, especially cars. He enjoyed car shopping with relatives. He always wanted to repair things immediately. He was a NASCAR-level mechanic and enjoyed races in Darlington and Daytona. He worked for Charleston County government as fleet administrator and for the county's business license office. He was known as T.O by his friends and Pop Pop by his grandchildren. Tom will be missed by his dog, Lulu. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mary Moore Smith; a son, Andrew T. Smith (Lori) of Sumter; grandchildren, Christopher T. Smith ( Kayla), Mary-Catherine Smith, Sarah Luxmore, Jack Luxmore, Ben Luxmore and Bob Smith; great- grandchildren, Rileigh Smith, Caroline Smith and Charlotte Smith; two brothers, Ed Smith ( Eric) and Everett Smith ( Allison); sisters, Augusta Smith, Melinda Kirven, Tracy Christmas, Virginia Sims ( Roger); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Luxmore and a sister, Anelle Cox. Donations may be made to St. Luke's Capital Campaign, 637 Central Ave., Summerville, S.C., 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019