Thomas Patrick Lawson WADMALAW ISLAND - Thomas Patrick Lawson, a resident of Wadmalaw Island since 1984, born Buffalo, NY January 4, 1934, passed peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Myra Pauline Feldman of nearly thirty six years, his son Joe of Orlando, Florida (Susan, deceased), Terry Barksdale of Austin Texas (Howard), and Lee of Greenville, SC (Diana). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua Lawson, Charlotte, NC, Michael Lawson, Roanoke, VA, Megan Lawson, Danville, VA, Brooke Barksdale, Austin TX, Amelia Lawson, Andrew Lawson, Charlee Beth Lawson, Greenville, SC, and great-grandchildren Tallulah Boone Lawson, Bellamy Grace Lawson of Charlotte, NC. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Sebastian and mother Ann Stoessel, and sister, Jeannie Quible of Buffalo, NY. Tom served his country in the Korean war on a Naval mine sweeper, saving many American lives. He studied Fire Protection Services at Oklahoma State University, and served as a Firefighter in Washington DC. He owned a camping business in Greenville, SC, and completed his career as a Fire Inspector at the North Charleston Naval Base with SUP Ship in the nineties. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Greenville, SC, and Elks Club, Charleston, SC. He loved the water, the SC beaches, and took his children, grands and greats on many boat rides and beach-combs. He and Myra traveled the country during their retirement years in RV's making new friends and collecting stories to share upon their return. The family is planning a celebration of Tom's life to be held around Tom's favorite holiday, St Patrick's Day at the Elk's Club, details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020