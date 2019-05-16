Thomas S. Plowden

Service Information
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC
29461
(843)-761-8519
Obituary
Thomas S. Plowden Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas S. Plowden are invited to attend his funeral service Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Centenary United Methodist Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, church's cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Alice Ruth Joyner Plowden; siblings, Mary Williams, Eric (Angela) Chesley and Doran (Sithandazila) Chesley Sr.; in-laws, Lorraine Robinson, Dorothy Dezelle (Orville) Wilson, John Dezelle and Barry Dezelle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019
