Thomas S. Winks Ladson - Thomas S. Winks, 83, of Ladson, husband of Barbara Darnell Truesdell, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Winks was born May 2, 1936 in Noble County, IN, son of the late Eugene Basil Winks and Elizabeth E. Swank Winks. Mr. Winks taught elementary school for many years and was an insurance agent for more than forty years. He was of Methodist faith. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Survivors include his wife Barbara, three sons: Scott Winks (Casey) of Richmond, TX, Robert Winks of South Bend, IN and Thomas A. Winks (Michele) of Gowen, MI; three grandchildren: Taylor Winks, Peyton Winks and Alyssa Winks; Step-Children: Carl Edward Smoak, Patricia S. Lyons, Donna Elaine Flinn and Barbara Denise Barrs and Step Grandchildren: Jimmie Leigh Walker (Alan) and Trantham Ebin Barrs.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019