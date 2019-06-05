Thomas Washington Charleston - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Thomas Washington, husband of Mrs. Lillian Dandridge Washington entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The last religious rites for Mr. Washington will be held Friday June 7, 2019 11:00 AM at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church 153 Alexander Street, Charleston, SC, Rev. Dr. Arthur Prioleau, Pastor. Interment Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. His wife; Mrs. Lillian Dandridge Washington, children; Mr. Wayne Washington (Dacquin) and Dr. Tonya Washington request his grandchildren; Thomas, Maya and Matthew Washington; brothers Mr. George Washington (Beatrice), MR. Nathaniel Washington (Tangie) and Mr. Harold Wahington (Betty); aunt Mrs. Victoria Doctor, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mr. Washington will be held TODAY (June 6, 2019) from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29483 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019