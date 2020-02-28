|
Thomas Watts Murrells Inlet, SC - On Thursday, February 27th, 2020, Thomas "Tommie" Warren Watts, husband of Cynthia Russell Watts, passed away at the age of 64. Tommie was born on November 10th, 1955 in Sumter, SC to the late Stone Warren Watts and Caleen Skipper Watts. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter and an associate member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church of Murrells Inlet, SC. He was a 1973 graduate of Wilson Hall School & attended Wofford College, where he played baseball. Tommie owned and operated Watts, Inc. for 30 years before retiring in 2009 and relocating to Garden City Beach. On February 28th, 1976, he married Cynthia Renee Russell. He is survived by his wife Cindy, 2 wonderful children, Joshua Thomas Watts (Amy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC & a daughter, Jennifer Watts Jones (Todd) of Sumter, SC. Also surviving are, four precious grandchildren, Lydia McKay & Vivian Stone Watts, Warren Rhett and Gracyn Laneigh Jones. Tommie had a passion for history, golf, and baseball. He enjoyed a good nap and a "Laid Back" lifestyle. In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his brother, James Benson "Bennie" Watts and a son, Matthew Benson Watts. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Sumter, SC and other times at the home of their daughter, 510 Vivian Road, Sumter, SC. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Sumter, SC. Burial will follow at Sumter Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Wright, Danny Hughes, James Williams, Jimmy Sampson, Jeremy Beben, and Frasier Saunders. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 1122 Lady St, Ste. 640, Columbia, SC 29201. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020