Thomas Wieda SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomas Wieda are invited to attend his memorial on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00am at the Historic Chapel at Christ Church (next to Meals on Wheels building), 2304 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant SC 29466. For full obituary please go to Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home, http://www.charlestoncremationcenter.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019