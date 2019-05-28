Thomasina Blake SAN RAMON, CA - Mrs. Thomasina Blake of San Ramon, California, formerly of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Thomasina Blake, those of her children, Mrs. Patricia Henderson (Curtis), Mr. Rodney Blake (Linda), Mr. Gary Blake (Darnell), late Ms. Valorie Robinson, late Mr. Curtis Johnson, siblings, Ms. Constance Swinton, Ms. Lucille Floyd, late Ms. Frances Allen, grandchildren, nieces and a host of nephews are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11: a.m. at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC Family and friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Mrs. Blake on Thursday at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10: a.m. until service time. Interment: Riverview Memorial Gardens, Azalea Drive. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019