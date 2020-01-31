|
Remembering The Life of Thomasina Emily Blake Dec. 1, 1935 ~ Feb. 1, 2017 Three years have passed since that sad day when the one we loved was called away. God took her home; it was His will, but in our hearts she lives still. Beautiful memories left behind remind us that she was special and kind. Flowers placed upon her grave may wither day by day, but our love and sweet memories will never fade away. Cherished by her husband Bobby, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grand Children, extended family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020