Thomasina Hawkins N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Thomasina Hawkins of North Charleston entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Hawkins are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 Am in Shiloh AME Church, 3570 Meeting Street Rd, North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 5-7pm Sunday. Mrs. Hawkins will lie in state at the church 10 am Monday. Mrs. Hawkins leaves to cherish her memories her children, Lakecia Hawkins, Jeannette Hawkins, Annette Hawkins and Wanda Hawkins; parents, Mr. George Sr. and Ms. Lila Hawkins. siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019