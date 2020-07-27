Thomasine Grant Charleston - Ms. Thomasine Grant, 74, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Residence: Charleston, SC. The relatives of Ms. Grant will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Garden. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the service will be by invitation only. Ms. Grant was preceded in death by her parents: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Charlotte Middleton Winthrop; daughter: Ms. Nichelle Grant and her sister, Mrs. Vivienne Winthrop-Freeman . She is survived by devoted caregiver, Ms. Erma Brown. There will be no viewing for Ms. Grant. Ms. Grant was a retired School Teacher from the former Lincoln High School in McClellanville, SC and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
