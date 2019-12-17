|
|
Thyrone L. Garnett, Sr. Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Thyrone L. "Tye" Garnett, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Greater Emanuel AME Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be Wednesday from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC, (843 )761-8519. There will be NO VIEWING after the service. Survivors include his wife, Gretta Garnett; children, Thyrone Jr., Keven and Jazmene Garnett; parents, Queen Esther Garnett and Edward Chavis (Cheryl); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019