Tiffany Washington CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Tiffany LaChae Washington are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:00 AM in Westley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Julius McDowell, Pastor and Rev. Dr. Timothy Bowman, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery, North Charleston. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6pm-8pm at the mortuary. Tiffany will lie in state at the church Wednesday at 10 am until the hour of service. Ms. Washington leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mrs. Peggy Washington Mitchum (Charlie); father, Mr. James Lance; sister, Felicia Washington; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at:1517 Fort Johnson, Rd. James Island, SC. 29412 Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019