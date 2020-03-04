|
Tiffini Parker Carroll Mt. Pleasant - Tiffini Parker Carroll, 49, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday from 10:00 until time of the service. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Tiffini was born December 6, 1970 in Lexington, Kentucky, daughter of Martin Dale Parker and Naomi Darnell Paris. She earned a degree in Psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1992 and in 1998 earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Tiffini worked as a Registered Nurse in the NICU at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. She is survived by two daughters, Kennedy Ruth Carroll and Helen Copelyn Carroll, both of Mount Pleasant, SC; her parents, Dale Parker of Lexington, KY, and Naomi Paris of Mount Pleasant, SC; and a sister, Terri Parker Fowler of Columbia, SC. Memorials may be made to Magdalene House of Charleston, a non-profit recovery home for women facing addiction, P.O. Box 1286, Ladson, SC 29456 or http://magdalenehouseofcharleston.org/. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020