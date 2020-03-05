Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Tiffini Parker Carroll

Tiffini Parker Carroll Obituary
Tiffini Parker Carroll Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Tiffini Parker Carroll are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Friday, March 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday from 10:00 until time of the service. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Memorials may be made to Magdalene House of Charleston, a non-profit recovery home for women facing addiction, P.O. Box 1286, Ladson, SC 29456 or http://magdalenehouseofcharleston.org/. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
