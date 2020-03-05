|
Tiffini Parker Carroll Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Tiffini Parker Carroll are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Friday, March 6, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday from 10:00 until time of the service. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Memorials may be made to Magdalene House of Charleston, a non-profit recovery home for women facing addiction, P.O. Box 1286, Ladson, SC 29456 or http://magdalenehouseofcharleston.org/. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020