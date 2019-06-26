Timothy "Timmy" Aaron Brock Ladson (Dorchester) - Timothy "Timmy" Aaron Brock, 26, of Ladson, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 o'clock. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Timmy was born on January 20, 1993 in Charleston, SC, son of Timothy Harold Brock of Summerville and Angelique Alexis Silvey of N. Charleston. He attended Hanahan schools. He enjoyed playing football and making music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his son, Timothy. Survivors in addition to his parents are: one son: Timothy Brock of Summerville; one sister: Jessica Tobias of N. Charleston; grandmother: Gail Sibert of Summerville; uncle: Shaun Brock of Arkansas; aunt: Virginia Walker (Jerrard) of Moncks Corner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary