Timothy J. Twomey Charleston - Timothy J. Twomey (Tim) of Charleston, SC, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence with his wife and son by his bedside. He was the son of John J. Twomey and Marybelle van Heuval Twomey. Tim was born on December 20, 1934, in Tampa, Florida. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church attending daily mass until he was too weak. Tim was educated in Tampa where he attended Catholic schools and after graduating from Jesuit High School, he went on to attend Spring Hill College. He decided after his first year that he wanted to be a Gator so he left Mobile and headed to Gainsville. He and 3 other friends left after their first year and enlisted in the army where he became a MP. Tim was the only one of the four who went back to college. He has always been a true Gator. After graduating from the University of Florida, he headed to the shipping business. Tim came to Charleston from Savannah for what was supposed to be only two weeks to see how Southern Shipping Company was run. He became the Operations Manager and stayed in Charleston for 60 years. In time, he joined Carolina Shipping Co. On April 16th 2004. Tim was awarded the First Beacon Award given by the Maritime Association Board of Directors. The award recognizes the career of distinguished service to the maritime industry in the Port of Charleston. During his years on the waterfront, Tim served as president of the Propeller Club of the Port of Charleston, president of the Maritime Association of the Port of Charleston, two terms as Commissioner of Pilotage for the Port of Charleston with one term as chairman and general manager of the Charleston Linehandling Corp. and as a trustee of the ILA Pension and Welfare Fund. Tim played and loved baseball, becoming a left-handed pitcher at Florida. He also played basketball and football while attending school in his youth. He was a devoted runner, running the first Bridge race and winning his age group. At 40 years of age he joined the Masters Track and Field Association winning four gold medals in national competition. He competed in the hammer and heavy weights even the 98 lb. weights. Sports was not his only love, he also took a class in taxidermy and filled his den with animals that everyone loved to see especially his grandchildren. He never found a gym that he didn't want to work out in. Tim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Lee Fonvielle Twomey (Sandy); two daughters and a son, Teresa Lee Twomey-Quinn (Michael H. Quinn), Robin Elizabeth McClure (Sean D. McClure), Timothy Joseph Twomey, Jr. (Tee) (Megan C. McCoy Twomey). Tim is also the grandfather of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Courtland E. McClure Lucero (Nathanael Lucero), Sean-Patrick McClure, Madeleine L. Quinn, Michael Grant Quinn, Finnaren J. Twomey, Annabelle C. Twomey and little Elizabeth Ann Lucero. He is also survived two sisters, Bettie Bode and Ann Twomey and several nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.