Timothy Lee Tomlin N. Charleston - Mr. Timothy Lee "Patches" Tomlin entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020. Residence: 8203 Pleasant Ridge Dr., N. Charleston, SC, 29405. The relatives of Mr. Tomlin will celebrate his life on Friday, June 26, 2020 10:00 AM at a private grave side service. Mr. Timothy Lee Tomlin was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hartwell; and siblings, Mr. Michael Green and Mr. David Tomlin. He is survived by his siblings, Ms. Maybell Tomlin, Mrs. Evelyn Stokes (Johnny) and Mr. Hartwell Tomlin, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.