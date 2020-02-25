Home

Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Indian Field United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
Timothy Madison Mizzell


1935 - 2020
Timothy Madison Mizzell Obituary
Timothy Madison Mizzell Harleyville, SC - Timothy Madison Mizzell, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Colleton Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at Indian Field United Methodist Church with the Reverend Robert Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Lantz, Gary Mizzell, Tony Mizzell, Chris Mizzell, Barry Mizzell and Everette Dantzler. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Tim was born on March 18, 1935, a son of the late Peter Pinckney and Gracie Missouri Dantzler Mizzell. He was a 1954 graduate of St. George High School, 1956 graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, 1958 graduate of Newberry College and received his Master of Education from Georgia Southern University in 1962. He was a retired teacher and guidance counselor in Chatham County, Georgia and Richland School District #1 in Columbia. He served in the United States Army. He was an active member of Indian Field United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, member of the Administrative Board and PPRC. He was a member of St. George Lions Club and a charter member of the Dorchester County Historical Society where he assisted in the publishing of Memorial Stones and Upper Dorchester County, A View of the Past. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Mizzell. Surviving is his aunt; Mattie Kizer Mizzell, Harleyville; a foster son, Matthew (Marissa) Peacock, Springtown, Texas; and, numerous cousins. The family suggests that memorials be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church's Recreation Building Fund, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
