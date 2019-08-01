Timothy "Skeet" Miller CHARLESTON - Mr. Timothy "Skeet" Miller, 57, of Charleston South Carolina passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 03, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Palmetto Mortuary Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, Oceanic St. Charleston, South Carolina. Viewing will be held the morning of the service at 10:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019