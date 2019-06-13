Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Norman Smith


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Norman Smith Obituary
Timothy Norman Smith Summerville - Timothy Norman Smith, 61, of Summerville, SC passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Memorial Services will be Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Timothy was born July 5, 1957 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Nathan Lefell Smith and Doris Crumpton Smith. He worked as a Chemical Operator with Kapstone Paper Mill. He loved hunting, going to car shows, and was a member of Masonic Lodge #234. Timothy is survived by his daughter, Taryn Jones (Ryan) of Saint George, SC; step-children, Lisa Stone-Seals and Tamara Stone, both of Summerville, SC; sister, Debbie Dunn; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now