Timothy Norman Smith Summerville - Timothy Norman Smith, 61, of Summerville, SC passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Memorial Services will be Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Timothy was born July 5, 1957 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Nathan Lefell Smith and Doris Crumpton Smith. He worked as a Chemical Operator with Kapstone Paper Mill. He loved hunting, going to car shows, and was a member of Masonic Lodge #234. Timothy is survived by his daughter, Taryn Jones (Ryan) of Saint George, SC; step-children, Lisa Stone-Seals and Tamara Stone, both of Summerville, SC; sister, Debbie Dunn; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019