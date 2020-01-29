|
Timothy V. Norton Charleston - Timothy Vincent Norton, 58, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The relatives and friends of Timothy V. Norton are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 6:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Timothy V. Norton, son of the late Thomas J. Norton, Jr. and the late Barbara A. Norton, was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 6, 1961. Tim grew up on James Island, spending most days at the YMCA where he made lifelong friendships and countless memories. He graduated from Bishop England High School and earned a B.A. in Spanish from George Mason University. Tim went on to complete a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at the University of Wisconsin. His professional career was spent as an attorney and in the field of commercial real estate. Tim's passions included being a rabid (and highly vocal) fan of the Boston Celtics, the Boston Red Sox, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved being outside and spent many happy days fishing, hiking, or hanging at the beach. Tim read a book a day and loved watching movies and listening to music. Most of all, Tim loved his children and cherished the time spent with each of them. Tim is predeceased by his brother, Tommy Norton. He is survived by his sons, Tony Norton, Sean Norton, and Jack Norton; his daughter, Emma Norton; his brother, Joe Norton (Susan); his sisters, Denise Callahan, Carol Dox (Ron) and Laurie Norton as well as his former wife, Cynthia Norton. He is also survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Future Scholars Fund 529, c/o Joe Norton, 100 Chadwick Dr, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020