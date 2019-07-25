Timothy Zhayvon "Timmy" Wright N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Timothy "Timmy" Zhayvon Wright are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 12 noon in Faith Covenant Cathedral, 1301 Remount Rd. North Charleston, SC. Apostle W. Lenard King, Pastor. The viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday from 2-6pm. Mr. Wright will lie in state at the church 11 am Saturday until the hour of service. Mr. Wright leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Mrs. Tymia Davis; fathers, Timothy James Wright and John Nelson; siblings, Markell Mack, Alexis Brown and Malik Wright; grandmother, Mrs. Pearl Lewis; aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019