Tina Williamson


1964 - 2019
Tina Williamson Obituary
Tina Williamson Charleston - Tina Marie Williamson, 55, went to be with her heavenly Father on November 17, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1964 in Charleston, South Carolina. Tina will be cherished forever by her three children Jay (Sara) McClure, Krysten (Harry) Horne, and Brandon (Tiarra) Williamson. She is also survived by her mother, Sharon Classen, and her father, Daniel (Ann) Walker. Tina will also be remembered by her siblings, Sheila Ross, Kimberly Wilson, Cathy Patrick, Randall Classen, and Theresa Tucker. She was loved dearly by her grandchildren, Carter Jeffcoat, Ellie McClure, Emma McClure, and Lily Horne. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Tina was preceded in death by her stepfather, Terry Classen and her sister, Constance Walker. Tina treasured her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She had a bubbly personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends wherever she went. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Tina's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 5PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 942 Folly Road, James Island, SC. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
