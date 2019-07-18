Tivie Mae Walters Smoak BRANCHVILLE, SC -Tivie Mae Walters Smoak, 89, passed away on July 18, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1930 in Reevesville, SC to parents Calvin Fillau and Rachael Octavia (Reeves) McAlhany. Due to her mother's death at her birth, Tivie was adopted and raised by her aunt and uncle, Harriett (Reeves) and Emory Addison Walters. Tivie lived a full, happy life. She began her career as a nurse in Orangeburg, SC. When she and Alfred were blessed with children, her family became the center of her attention. Tivie spent her life deeply devoted to and lovingly caring for her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking for her family and friends, and was steadfast in her faith. Tivie is predeceased by her husband, Alfred Heaton Smoak. They were married on October 28, 1952. Tivie was a loving mother to Ronald (Lee), Robert (Monette), Bradley (Jane) and Susan (Harris Cissel). She was the grandmother to Christopher (Christina), Daniel (Meg), Grace, Renee (Michael), Brian (Tiffany), Emily Cissel and Paige Cissel; great-grandmother to Elise, Celeste, and Wes; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved deeply and wanted to see at every opportunity. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20 from 1:30 - 2:30 PM at Branchville Baptist Church, in Branchville, SC. Her funeral will follow Saturday, July 20 at 2:30 PM, at the church. Burial will follow at Sardis Methodist Church cemetery in Branchville to rest beside her husband Alfred. Memorials may be made to Branchville Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookdale Greenville. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019