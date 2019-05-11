Tolar King Savannah, GA - Tolar King, 84, of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Shirley Ann Williams King entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 9, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Tolar was born November 13, 1934 in Conway, South Carolina, son of Jim King and Mamie Allen King. He was a the operating manager of a convenience store. Tolar loved to cook and enjoyed being outdoors. Much of his time was spent farming, gardening and fishing with his buddies, which spawned many tales of fishing adventures. He was also quite fond of his 1966 Mustang and was working hard to restore it to it's original condition. Most of all, Tolar enjoyed spending time with those who were most important to him in his life - his family. He and Shirley were inseparable for their entire 59 years of marriage and the time spent with their children, grands and great-grands were of the best things in life. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Waterlander (Ron) of Savannah, GA; son, Donnie King (Khin) of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Kevin Waterlander (Micah) of Savannah, GA and Brian Waterlander (Jamie) of Camp LeJune, NC; two great-grandsons, James and Marshall Waterlander; sister-in-law, Billie Tillis (Richard) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; Johnny, George, Bill and Tommy ("A.T.") King. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary