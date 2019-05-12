|
|
Tolar King Savannah, GA - Tolar King, 84, of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Shirley Ann Williams King entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 9, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019