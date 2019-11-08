Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Golden Spangler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Golden Spangler Obituary
Tom Golden Spangler Charleston - Tom Gold Spangler, 96, widower of Earle Johnson Spangler, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans' Hospital. The relatives and friends of Mr. Tom G. Spangler are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3:30 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the graveside, Carolina Memorial Park, with Military Honors.The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Mr.Spangler was born November 19, 1922, in Shelby, NC, a son of the late Joseph William Spangler and Gertrude Moore Spangler. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a retired barber at Buddy's Barber Shop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earle J. Spangler; two brothers, Joseph William Spangler, Jr. and Max Earl Spangler as well as his daughter, Tamela R. Spangler. Mr. Spangler is survived by his brother, Charles E. Spangler and his wife, Norma of Columbia, SC; four nephews; three nieces and a special family friend, Kim Rogers and her husband, Steven of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the , 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A McAlister Funeral Home
Download Now