Tom Golden Spangler Charleston - Tom Gold Spangler, 96, widower of Earle Johnson Spangler, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans' Hospital. The relatives and friends of Mr. Tom G. Spangler are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3:30 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the graveside, Carolina Memorial Park, with Military Honors.The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Mr.Spangler was born November 19, 1922, in Shelby, NC, a son of the late Joseph William Spangler and Gertrude Moore Spangler. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a retired barber at Buddy's Barber Shop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earle J. Spangler; two brothers, Joseph William Spangler, Jr. and Max Earl Spangler as well as his daughter, Tamela R. Spangler. Mr. Spangler is survived by his brother, Charles E. Spangler and his wife, Norma of Columbia, SC; four nephews; three nieces and a special family friend, Kim Rogers and her husband, Steven of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the , 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019