Tommie Epting Charleston - Tommie Smith Epting of Charleston, the husband of the late Jannette Ilderton Epting for 64 years, entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2020. Born March 26, 1932 in Newberry, SC, Tommie was the son of James F. Epting, Jr. and Louise Epting. Tommie was Past Master of James Island Lodge 396, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Second District Grand Lodge, Past Director of Work and 33deg. Mason with the Scottish Rite, Past High Priest - Carolina Chapter No. 1 of the Royal Arch Masons, and Past Commander of the York Rite South Carolina. Tommie served as a volunteer firefighter and was involved in organizing the James Island Fire Department in 1961. He was named Battalion Chief of the volunteer firefighters at the James Island Fire Department. In 1987, he became the President of the S. C. Firefighter's Association where he implemented disability and death benefits for all S. C. firefighters. Tommie is survived by two daughters: Donna Epting Kellahan (Rick) of Meggett, SC and Paige Epting Wilkins (Stewart) of Charleston. He was predeceased by a son, James F. Epting, IV. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Richard T. Kellahan (Ashley), Katherine K. Anderson, M. Lanee Epting, Kristina E. Wilkins and Jeffery S. Wilkins, Jr. and three great- grandchildren: Kaylee Anderson, Thomas Kellahan and Knox Kellahan. Tommie had one niece, Virgina Epting Cooksey of Jacksonville, Fl. Graveside services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tommie's memory may be sent to James Island Masonic Lodge 396, 1613 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC, 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020