Tommie S. Epting Charleston - Tommie S. Epting, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed from this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC 29483. The family has requested that memorial donations be made in memory of Tommie to the James Island Masonic Lodge #396, 1613 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 North Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.