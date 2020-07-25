1/
Tommy L. Cook Jr.
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Tommy L. Cook, Jr. Summerville - Tommy L. Cook, Jr., 60, of Summerville, husband of Peggy Jackson Cook, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 o'clock, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Mr. Cook was born September 4, 1959 in Charleston, WV, son of Marilyn Elkins Cook of Summerville and the late Tommy L. Cook, Sr. Mr. Cook was a Floor Technician with the Berkeley County School System. Survivors including his mother Marilyn and his wife Peggy are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Ste. 103, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
