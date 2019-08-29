Tommy Linder, Sr. St. George, SC - Tommy B. Linder Sr., age 84, of St. George, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning. Mr. Linder was born May 23, 1935 in Bamberg County and was the son of late Willie L. Linder and Sillar K. Linder. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Sandra D. Linder- seven children; Timothy (Kelli) Linder of Branchville, Tommy Linder, Jr. of Little Swamp, Terri (Greg) Carroll of Norway, Melinda "Mimi" Dyches of Cope, Barbara Shuler of Cope, Sandy (Malcolm) Burns of St. George and Dickie (Sue Dulak) Byrd of St. George, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and good friends, Woody Barshay and "Ms Woody". Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Theron Smith officiating. Burial will be held at the Little Swamp UMC cemetery following the service. Visitation will be an hour before the funeral service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019