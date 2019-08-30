Dr. Tonia Aiken Taylor MONCKS CORNER - Dr. Tonia Aiken Taylor, 55, Moncks Corner, peacefully transitioned to reign with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the wife of Bishop Jerome A. Taylor for over 27 years and the Co-Pastor of Heart to Heart International Ministries (HHIM). She was the daughter of Frank Smith (Deceased) and Leola Aiken-Byas. Born in Brooklyn, New York on August 14, 1964 and reared in Moncks Corner, SC. She is the mother of three beautiful daughters, Destiny Joy, Dynasty Sophia, and Divinity Victoria. Pastor T., as she was affectionately known, became the first African-American Female to be elected as Moncks Corner, South Carolina Town Councilwoman in 2009. In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to HHIM (104 Berham Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461). The family will meet and greet the public on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at HHIM. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC,1947 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Office: (843)761-8850.Email: [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019