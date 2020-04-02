|
Tony Ladson Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Tony Jerome Ladson are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Ladson is survived by his mother, Hattie L. Barnwell; children, Galiah Ladson and Jaron Major; siblings, Theresa Ladson, Rhoda Harris (Keith), Michael Ladson (Trish), Tamishia Brown (Kenneth) and Courtney Hezekiah; grandfather, John Henry Davis; stepmother, Sandra Hezekiah; special daughter, Julia Drayton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020