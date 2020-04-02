Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Ladson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Ladson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Ladson Obituary
Tony Ladson Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Tony Jerome Ladson are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Ladson is survived by his mother, Hattie L. Barnwell; children, Galiah Ladson and Jaron Major; siblings, Theresa Ladson, Rhoda Harris (Keith), Michael Ladson (Trish), Tamishia Brown (Kenneth) and Courtney Hezekiah; grandfather, John Henry Davis; stepmother, Sandra Hezekiah; special daughter, Julia Drayton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now