Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Rosendary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Rosendary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Rosendary Obituary
Tony Rosendary N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on the morning of Sunday, Dec, 15, 2019, Mr Tony Rosendary, residence 2614 Ranger Drive, North Chas, SC. He is the beloved brother of Celestine Williams, Lorraine Watson, Joe Rosendary, Judy Stewart, Sandra Creel, Edward Rosendary, Otto Rosendary, Laverne Drayton, and Margie Rosendary, Funeral Arrangements to be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -