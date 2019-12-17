|
Tony Rosendary N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on the morning of Sunday, Dec, 15, 2019, Mr Tony Rosendary, residence 2614 Ranger Drive, North Chas, SC. He is the beloved brother of Celestine Williams, Lorraine Watson, Joe Rosendary, Judy Stewart, Sandra Creel, Edward Rosendary, Otto Rosendary, Laverne Drayton, and Margie Rosendary, Funeral Arrangements to be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019