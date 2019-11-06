In Loving Memory Of Our Beautiful Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Aunt TONYA MOSENA HAYNES Nov. 7, 1969 ~ Nov. 15, 2017 On this day, your 50th Birthday We remember you and the loving, caring, fun, giving, and spiritual person that you were. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG MOMMA! We love and miss you dearly! Love Topee (Beady), Brandon, your grandchildren B5, Taylor, and Taryn, your parents Mr. and Mrs. Ulysess Smith Sr., Siblings, Nieces, and Nephews!
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019