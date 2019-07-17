In Loving Memory Of TRA'QUAN R. A. SINGLETON July 20, 1997 ~ July 18, 2015 Tra, today made 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. We ask ourselves can this be real? Still heartfelt tears don't go away. Always remebering all the things about you. Never forgetting the beautiful person you were. If God would grant us one wish It's to hug, kiss and always be with you too. HAPPY 22ND BIRTHDAY TRA'QUAN IN HEAVEN July 20, 2019 Missing you very, very much, Mother and Father, Grandparents, Sisters, Brothers, Special Aunties Bam, Uncles, host of Cousins and other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019