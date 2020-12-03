Tracy Annette Roper N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Tracy Annette Roper will celebrate her life with a private Graveside Service on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1 PM in Monrovia Cemetery, Oceanic Rd., Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 4pm-6pm. Ms. Roper leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Ebony Roper; mother, Mrs. Geraldine Roper-Jenkins; grandchildren, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
