Tracy Crisp Graudin Charleston - Tracy Crisp Graudin, age 63, went to be with her heavenly Father on February 4th, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 am. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the churchyard. Born on April 24th, 1956, Tracy grew up all over the country, moving for her father's naval postings. Alexandria, Virginia was ultimately home. This was the city where she met Steve-her husband of 35 years-before graduating from Mt. Vernon High School in 1974. After completing the nursing program at University of Virginia, Tracy went on to work as a neonatal nurse at the UVA Medical Center and MUSC, and a newborn nursery nurse at Roper St. Francis. She had a heart for children-babies especially. All I ever wanted in life, she often said, was to be a mother. But Tracy wasn't just a mother. She was a mom. Our mom. Night shifts at the hospital couldn't stop her from home schooling her children, or ensuring there was a fresh-cooked meal for dinner, or pausing for heart-to-hearts over mugs of hot tea. Hers was an elemental love: enveloping, but never smothering. She was our constant. Even in her last fourteen years of life, as cancer stole Tracy's body, she stayed steadfast. Chemotherapy couldn't stop her from attending her son's football games or serving on the vestry at St. Philip's Church. After necrosis from radiation treatments set in, Tracy kept persevering. When she could not run, she walked, and when she could not walk, she prayed. She finished her race well. Tracy is mourned by family: her husband Steven Graudin, her children Ryan (David) Strauss, Jacob (Hannah) and Adam, her sisters Valerie (Pete) Rouillard and Shawn Crisp, and her granddaughter Sabriel Strauss. We await the hope of the resurrection. Soli Deo Gloria. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Mission International (watermission.org), LAMB Institute, P.O. Box 2557, Mt. Pleasant SC 29465 and Z Mission, P.O. Box 329, Boone NC 28607. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020