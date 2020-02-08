Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
142 Church Street
Charleston, SC
Inurnment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
St. Philip's Churchyard
142 Churchyard
Charleston, SC
Tracy Crisp Graudin

Tracy Crisp Graudin Obituary
Tracy Crisp Graudin Charleston - The family of Tracy Crisp Graudin will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 am. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Missions International (watermission.org), LAMB Institute, P.O. Box 2557, Mt. Pleasant SC 29465 and Z Mission, P.O. Box 329, Boone NC 28607. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
