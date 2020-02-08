|
Tracy Crisp Graudin Charleston - The family of Tracy Crisp Graudin will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 11:00 am. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water Missions International (watermission.org), LAMB Institute, P.O. Box 2557, Mt. Pleasant SC 29465 and Z Mission, P.O. Box 329, Boone NC 28607.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020