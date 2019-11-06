Travis Richardson N. Charleston - Travis Houston Richardson, 91, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Sally Anita Strickland Richardson, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born on May 25, 1928 in Dillon County, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Norwood Richardson and the late Eunice Keith Richardson. Travis retired as a traveling salesman, was an avid fisherman and a member of Good Shepherd Anglican Church. Most importantly, Travis was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his loving wife Sally, Travis is survived by son, Travis Glenn Richardson (Margaret); granddaughter, Courtney Coker (Mike); grandson, Corey Richardson (Cathy) and great- grandchildren, Michael and Caileigh Coker, Kaitlin Pruitt and Cooper Richardson. Travis was preceded in death by son, Marion Anthony Richardson and brothers Marvin Richardson, David Richardson, Roy Richardson, Lester Richardson and sister Irene Taylor. The family invites guests to visit on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Good Shepard Anglican Church located at 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A funeral service will follow immediately at 3:00pm. Entombment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made, in Travis' honor, to Good Shepherd Anglican Church. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019