In Loving Memory Of TRAVIS COLIN SPRY February 10, 1988 - May 23, 2005 There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss your presence and that smiling face. You will always be a beloved brother, son, & friend & always remembered by all whose lives you touched in your short, 17 years. The tragedy that so suddenly took you from us will never be forgotten. We love you Travis & you will always have a special place in our hearts. Love Shannon, Mom &Dad
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019