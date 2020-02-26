Home

Trent Jay Hesseltine

Trent Jay Hesseltine MORGANTON, NC - Trent Jay Hesseltine, of Morganton, NC., passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA. and lived most of his life in Hanahan, S.C. Upon graduation from Hanahan High School in 1976, he worked as a car salesperson, a real estate agent, and finally a regional manager with McGuffey's Restaurants. Trent was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Hesseltine and is survived by his mother - Darlene Hesseltine of Morganton, NC, and two brothers - Lance Hesseltine of Hanahan, SC and Brian Hesseltine of Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in his memory. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
