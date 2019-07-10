In Loving Memory Of TRENTON "POPPA" HAMILTON March 26, 2010 - July 11, 2018 MISSING YOU We're missing you a little more Each time we hear your name, We've cried so many tears Yet our heart's broken just the same. We miss our times together Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness Now you're no longer there. We've so many precious memories To last our whole life through Each one of them reminders Of how much we're missing you. Sadly missed Mommy, Chloe, Granny Harriet, Granny Alberta, All Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019