Trevor Moody Charleston - Trevor Moody, 24, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 29, 2020. Due to current health concerns, a celebration of Trevor's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Trevor was born July 27, 1995 in Louisville, Colorado, son of Victor R. Moody, Jr. and Heather Renee Sherer. He led the Business Development team at Sherer & Associates Architects, LLC. He was a graduate of Wando High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Clemson University. He loved music, fishing, boating, Clemson football, the ocean, good beers, good friends, and family. He especially loved his little brothers Logan and Ryder. He believed in God and Jesus and the positive energy of the universe. He is survived by his mother, Heather Renee Sherer and her husband, Dan Sherer; his father, Victor R. Moody Jr. and wife, Charlene Moody "Mama Char"; two brothers, Logan Jacob Moody, and Benjamin "Ryder" Moody; grandparents, Sherrie Moody, Michael and Marica Curley, Lucy Moody, Sandra Rose Twisdale, and a large number of extended family and friends. Trevor was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Captain Victor Ray Moody, Sr., whom loved Trevor very much along with his Granddaddy Rufus Rose. Memorials may be made at a later date for an event held in Trevor's honor which will later be announced. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020