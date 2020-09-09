1/
TreyVon Tyre Chisolm
TreyVon Tyre Chisolm CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of TreyVon Tyre DeAnthony Chisolm will celebrate his life at a Celebration Of Life Service on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM in The Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave, North Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday Prior to service from 3-7pm at the Center. Services will be livestreamed on the Divinity Mortuary Facebook page. Treyvon leaves to cherish his memories his mother; Ms. Gloria Jean Chisolm; siblings; Adrian Torain Chisolm and Kiara Simone Chisolm. Services Have Been Entrusted To Divinity Mortuary, LLC 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
